Salt Bae’s gold-covered steaks are mocked by a Bolton cook.

Chef Gareth Mason parodied Salt Bae’s pricey gold leaf-wrapped dishes by developing his own Lancashire-inspired 24-carat encrusted menu for a fraction of the cost.

However, although the high-flying Turkish butcher-turned-steak monger charges roughly £850 for some of his steaks, a local jewellery store valued Mason’s meals at just 5p.

Mason has used cheap gold leaf to coat his renowned Whist Pies, as well as chips, bacon, sausage butties, and even carrots, in an attempt to mock his more famous competitor.

“It’s more Morecambe Bay than Salt Bae,” he added. For a fraction of the price you’d spend at his restaurant, we’ve got traditional Lancashire dishes wrapped in gold.” Salt Bae, or Nusret Gokce, has followers lining up to eat his opulent gold-covered steaks and burgers at his London restaurant.

Despite the fact that the restaurant has been panned by critics, there is no shortage of eager celebrities queuing up to pay exorbitant amounts and brag about it on social media.

Former glamour model Danielle Lloyd treated herself to a £100 gold-wrapped burger, later admitting it was “really expensive” but worth it for “the experience.” Reality TV star Gemma Collins was one of the first to get a table and rated the experience “ten out of ten” despite nearly choking when she saw the £1,450 bill, while former reality TV star Gemma Collins was one of the first to get a table and rated the experience “ten out of ten

Mason, the head chef at the Absolute Bar and Bistro in Westhoughton, Bolton, charges £12 for a pie and pickle platter.

“It just demonstrates that wrapping food in gold is simple idiocy,” Gareth, a father of two, remarked.

“There’s no way to justify it at any price.” It doesn’t add anything to the food, has no flavor, and dissolves on contact. It’s just a gimmick to keep things looking good.

“Wrapping a steak in gold doesn’t make it worth £800.” There has to be some sort of idiocy threshold.

“By defrauding people, this person has amassed a multi-million dollar fortune.” If they’re willing to pay that, the joke’s on them.” Gareth has no intentions to offer the gold-sheeted food to the public at this time, but if he did, he would charge roughly £100.