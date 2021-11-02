Salt Bae is seeking for employees for his Nusr-Et restaurant in the United Kingdom.

Salt Bae is hiring for his opulent restaurant in London.

Now is your chance to work at Nusr-Et in Knightsbridge, where you’ll be working with gold-covered steaks.

In the kitchen, Salt Bae is looking for a Chef de Partie.

A chef de partie, station chef, or line cook is a restaurant chef in charge of a specific sector of production.

Each chef de partie in a large kitchen may have multiple chefs or aides.

According to the job posting, the chef de partie will be paid between £12 and £13.50 per hour, plus tips.

Their advertisement goes as follows: “A fantastic chance for an experienced Chef de Partie to join the team at a brand new London restaurant.

“As a Chef De Partie, you’ll be working with some of the best ingredients from the UK and throughout the world at one of the world’s most renowned steakhouses.

“You’ll be a key member of a huge team, assisting the Head Chef throughout service.

“Nusret London provides a very competitive remuneration and good prospects to create a global career to the right candidate.

“If you’re a Chef de Partie interested in working at the renowned steakhouse, please email your CV; we’d like to hear from you.”

While the restaurant is well-known for its delicious steaks, it is also well-known for its exorbitant costs.

A recent photo of a Salt Bae’s bill exposed the price of the opulent menu items.

A massive Tomahawk steak, according to the photo, costs £630.

A golden burger will set you back £100, while an onion flower would set you back £18 and corn on the cob will set you back £10.