Salomon Rondon reveals phone discussions between Rafa Benitez and Marcel Brands prior to the Everton deal.

Salomon Rondon has revealed when he first learned of Everton’s interest in him, as well as his discussions with both Rafa Benitez and Marcel Brands.

After completing a free move from Dalian Professional, the striker confirmed his arrival on Merseyside on transfer deadline day, signing a two-year agreement with the option of a third.

Over the course of the season, the 31-year-old will provide backup and competition for Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

And the Venezuelan international has disclosed how late Everton’s interest in him arrived, but that he has no reservations about reuniting with Benitez for the third time.

On deadline day, Rondon spoke with the club’s director of football about his chats with him and the honor he feels to be back in the Premier League.

“Yes, I spoke with him [Brands],“ the striker told evertontv.

“Interest began on the 28th and 29th – so close to [the deadline]! I contacted my agent and lawyers, and they began negotiations.

“You can go, but we have to wait because of the Chinese problem, the time difference – China is seven hours ahead of us, so we have to wait.

“Rafa called and asked, ‘How are you doing? How are you feeling?’

“I said, ‘I’m really happy here, training alone.’ I realize it’s not the same as training with a group, but I’m good and fit.’

“I kept practicing, and on the morning of the 31st, Marcel told me, ‘Be ready, we’ll sign at any minute, and we have to do it swiftly since the deadline is approaching.’

“I appreciate and am grateful to the club’s staff for making this possible for me; it’s incredible.

“It’s not easy returning to the Premier League from China; it’s a dream come true for me, and I’m overjoyed. I was confident in my decision to return to the Premier League.

“It is a privilege and an honor, and I am overjoyed.”

In the hours leading up to Rondon’s official announcement as an Everton player, fans were arguing about their new striker on social media.

