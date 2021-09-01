Salomon Rondon gives Everton a boost ahead of the Venezuela World Cup qualifiers.

Salomon Rondon has not yet signed up with the Venezuelan national squad for this week’s World Cup qualifiers, meaning he might make his Everton debut against Burnley in less than two weeks.

The striker, who joined the Blues on a free transfer from Dalian Professional in China on Tuesday to reunite with former manager Rafa Benitez, was expecting to add to his 82 caps this week, with Venezuela facing Argentina on Friday, Peru on Monday, and Paraguay on Thursday.

However,

that Rondon, the all-time leading scorer in his country with 31 goals, has yet to join the team following his move to Goodison Park.

The news is good news for Everton because all three countries hosting Venezuela’s qualifying matches are presently on the UK Government’s red list, which means anyone returning to England would be quarantined for ten days.

Rondon would have been ruled out of the Toffees’ Premier League match against the Clarets on September 13th.

Rondon, on the other hand, should be available for selection given that he has not joined his country.

He said, “I’m sorry, but I can’t defend the colors of the @SeleVinotinto in this call.”

“I know how much it hurts not to be with you, but I have faith in my teammates and hope to play with them again soon.”

The Red Wine, or La Vinotinto, are currently ranked ninth out of ten teams in qualifying for the Qatar World Cup in 2022.

Despite Rondon’s late winner in a 2-1 win over Chile in November of last year, Venezuela has only one win and one draw from six games and is four points behind Colombia’s Yerry Mina and James Rodriguez, who are presently in fifth place in the play-offs.

The 31-year-old has agreed to a two-year contract at Goodison Park, with Everton having an option for a third year. He will give back-up to Dominic Calvert-Lewin for the coming season.

After hosting Burnley on Saturday, September 18, the Blues travel to Aston Villa before facing Queens Park Rangers in the Carabao Cup three days later.