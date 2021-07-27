Salmonella fears have prompted the recall of packaged carrot products.

Last week, Grimmway Farms announced a voluntary recall of its carrot products due to the possibility of Salmonella contamination.

“The recall was launched as a consequence of a routine, internal company test,” said Jeff Huckaby, president and CEO of Grimmway Farms, in a statement posted on the FDA website.

The recall covers items marketed under many brand names, including Bunny Luv’s “Organic Cut and Peeled Baby Carrots” and “Organic Premium Petite Carrots,” as well as Cal-“Organic Organic’s Petite Carrots.”

The recall also includes Grimmway Farms’ “Shredded Carrots” and O Organics’ “Organic Peeled Baby-Cut Carrots” and “Organic Baby Rainbow Carrots.” The items were distributed to merchants “all over the United States.”

The FDA website has photos of the implicated retail products as well as precise UPC codes, package sizes, and Use-By Dates.

Shredded and chopped carrots sold as ingredients to foodservice wholesalers are also affected by the recall.

“All affected food makers, food service distributors, and retail customers have been notified,” the business stated, adding that “much of the product has been recovered before being available for consumption.”

“We immediately launched a recall of any possibly implicated items that had left our facility in California when this issue was detected; thankfully, no illnesses have been related to those products,” Huckaby said in a statement. “However, that does not take away from how serious we regard this situation.”

Salmonella is thought to cause roughly one million foodborne illnesses in the United States each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), with the diseases being more likely in the summer due to the warmer weather. Salmonella is particularly deadly for infants under the age of five, seniors 65 and older, and individuals with compromised immune systems.

Even with the alarming statistics, there are likely to be more Salmonella infections that go unnoticed.

According to the CDC, “there are roughly 30 more cases of Salmonella disease that are not confirmed by laboratory tests for every one case of Salmonella illness that is confirmed by laboratory tests.”

Those who may still have the contaminated products should “destroy or discard” them instead of eating them. If customers have any questions about the recall, they can contact the corporation.

“Your and your family’s health, as well as the integrity of our products, are always at the forefront of our decisions, which is why we voluntarily launched a. Brief News from Washington Newsday.