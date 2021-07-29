Salma Naran’s pals on Love Island lament her lack of screen time.

Salma Naran’s friends have criticized the lack of air time she’s been getting on Love Island, saying it’s ‘annoying’ Irish fans.

Earlier this week, the 20-year-old from Dublin entered Casa Amor to tempt the original boys.

Fans have also resorted to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction at Salma’s absence from the event.

Hugo, a contestant on Love Island, has sparked uproar after avoiding being dumped.

“I simply want to know where Salma was that whole show #LoveIsland,” one user tweeted.

“Salma hasnâ€TMt spoken a thing since entering Casa Amor #LoveIsland,” a second said.

“I haven’t seen or heard Salma since the first day, is she lost?” a third tweeted. Is she all right? Are the lads deaf? #LoveIsland”

“I wasn’t watching Love Island until Salma was on it,” Deborah Soso, the owner of SoSoLuxe Hair and a friend of Salma, told the Daily Star.

“She doesn’t receive nearly enough screen time, which irritates Irish people.

“Because we’re all rooting for her, and like I said, I wasn’t watching Love Island before because I felt it was a load of nonsense this year, so it was just to see Salma and we’re all rooting for her.”