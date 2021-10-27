Sally Nugent has been named as the new BBC Breakfast presenter, taking over for Louise Minchin.

Sally began her career at BBC Radio Merseyside and has also worked for BBC North West Tonight and BBC News. She was born in Birkenhead.

Sally has been a journalist for 25 years and has worked as a sports presenter for the BBC Breakfast team for almost a decade.

Last year, NealSally landed a number of high-profile exclusive interviews and prime-time BBC documentaries, including Marcus Rashford MBE’s fight to eradicate childhood food poverty, which won the Scoop of the Year award at the 2021 Royal Television Society Journalism Awards.

She’s also chronicled Rob Burrow’s journey through his diagnosis of motor neuron disease and interviewed Mike Tindall when his father was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease to raise awareness about the disease.

“I’m ecstatic to be the next presenter of BBC Breakfast and deliver the public the latest news, top entertainment guests, and stories that matter every week,” Sally Nugent said.

“It’s an honor to succeed Louise and be a member of the UK’s most popular breakfast show.”

“Sally has a remarkable track record as an award-winning broadcast journalist and has scored a series of high-profile exclusive interviews in recent years,” said BBC Breakfast editor Richard Frediani.

“We’re thrilled to have her join Dan, Charlie, and Naga in the studio on a permanent basis.”

Every week, more than 10 million people watch BBC Breakfast, making it the most-watched breakfast show in the United Kingdom.