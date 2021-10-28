Sally Nugent, a new BBC News presenter from Birkenhead, introduces herself.

Sally Nugent will take over from Louise Minchin as the new face of BBC Breakfast, it has been confirmed.

Sally, who has been a sports presenter on BBC Breakfast for ten years, expressed her delight at the prospect of co-hosting the show with Dan Walker from Monday to Wednesday, according to the Mirror.

The 50-year-old presenter expressed her joy at being chosen as the show’s new co-host on Twitter and Instagram.

Her message, which included a photo of herself at the BBC studios, read: “I’m thrilled to be joining @mrdanwalker on @bbcbreakfast as a new co-presenter.

“Behind the scenes, I was also working with a fantastic production team. Let’s get this party started.” Many people are unaware that Sally was born in Birkenhead in 1971 and went on to graduate from the University of Huddersfield with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Arts and French.

The aspiring broadcaster’s first job was at BBC Radio Merseyside, before going on to BBC North West Tonight to report and read sports news.

The 50-year-old celebrity joined BBC News as a sports reporter in 2003, appearing on national bulletins before moving to the BBC News Channel.

Sally had previously been a regular feature on BBC Breakfast for a number of years before landing the post of Dan Walker’s co-host.

In November 2011, the host began working as a freelance co-presenter on BBC Breakfaster, filling in for regular presenters who were unavailable or on annual leave.

From April 2012, when the show relocated to Media City in Salford, Sally and Mike Bushell began giving sports briefings on the show.

Away from the cameras, Sally is happily married to her husband, with whom she has one son.

The actress has never revealed the identify of her husband or divulged too much information about her sole child.

Sally doesn’t mind stating that she prefers to keep her wedding ring local, despite the fact that she prefers to keep her marriage hidden.

“I buy all of my pieces from a buddy,” she told The Express.

