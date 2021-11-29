Sally Dynevor of Coronation Street shows off her skating talents ahead of Dancing On Ice.

Sally Dynevor of Coronation Street has demonstrated her skating abilities with partner Matt Evers as they prepare for the ITV reality show.

For the latest edition of the dancing competition, the actress, 58, and the American professional skater will pair up.

Sally’s partner for the 2022 edition of the program will be Matt, who has previously skated with Gemma Collins.

According to the Mirror, Matt, 45, has been paired with some of the show’s biggest personalities over the years, including Baywatch star Pamela Anderson, Denise Van Outen, and Denise Welsh.

Sally, who is best known for her role as Sally Webster on the legendary drama, teased her fans with a small film from her most recent training session.

In a video posted to her Instagram page, she and Matt can be seen completing a sequence of complicated twists.

“Had fun this morning, thank you for having us @snowstorm on ice @thetraffordcentre,” Sally said on Instagram.

“I’m excited to see your performance.”

In the video, the two are quiet, as Matt explained in the comments.

“Concentration is best achieved without my gob flapping sometimes,” he remarked.

Many of Sally’s fans remarked on her actions.

“Wowser,” commented cherrymcverry16. “What grace.” “Wow Sally, your skating is incredible – best of luck to you and your pro partner,” vickyd 81 remarked.

“You’re looking wonderful, Sally,” commented michellewardingley. “Amazing grace.”

“Such an exquisite dancer,” aliciaaaa mary commented.

In January 2022, Dancing On Ice will return to our screens.

Liberty Poole of Love Island and TV broadcaster Ria Hebden are among the other announced celebrities.