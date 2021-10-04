Sally Dynevor of Coronation Street has been confirmed as the first Dancing On Ice 2022 contender.

The first Dancing On Ice 2022 candidate has been revealed as a Coronation Street icon.

Sally Dynevor, who is most known for her role as Sally Webster on the soap opera, will appear in the show, according to Lorraine Kelly.

According to the Mirror, the 58-year-old actress arrived via video link to speak with Lorraine, and it appears that she is already hard at work in preparation for the competition, as she was seen nervously skating on the ice.

The Corrie actress is seen tentatively stepping to the ice alongside skater Stephen Pickavance in photos published by the Sunday Mirror.

Live updates from a ‘large-scale’ fire around 051 in Liverpool city centre.

The couple can be seen skating with an ice hockey stick, which looks to be a tool to assist Sally improve on her balance, while Stephen, who has been a coach on Dancing on Ice for over ten seasons, gives her directions.

It comes after John Barrowman’s absence as a judge on the upcoming series was confirmed late yesterday night.

Since 2019, the actor has served as a judge on the celebrity skating competition.

He was a participant on the show in 2006 and was the fourth person to be eliminated.

Instead, the actor is preparing for the channel’s All Star Musicals specials, which he is believed to be “ecstatic” about.

“We thank John Barrowman for two fantastic years on the Dancing on Ice panel and are delighted to be working with him again as host of the upcoming All Star Musicals specials,” an ITV spokeswoman stated.

“John is happy to be returning to work for ITV as host on the new All Star Musicals,” a spokeswoman for John said.