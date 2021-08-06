Salary beginning salaries are increasing at an unprecedented rate, according to a poll.

According to a new survey, a candidate shortage has driven job starting salaries to record highs.

Salary inflation was the fastest in over 24 years in July, according to KPMG and the Recruitment & Employment Confederation’s (REC) UK Report on Jobs survey.

According to the company, the salary hike was prompted by a “rapid decline in available candidates due to concerns about job security in the aftermath of the pandemic.”

Salary inflation was further aided by a Brexit-induced lack of European employees and a typically low unemployment rate, with demand for workers massively outstripping supply as Covid restrictions were loosened and economic activity increased.

The report, which polled over 400 recruitment and employment consultants in the United Kingdom, also discovered that permanent and temporary worker appointments increased at near-record levels.

Kate Shoesmith, deputy chief of the REC, said the figures indicated that now was a “good time to be looking for a new job.”

“Employers are desperate to find qualified candidates for the numerous jobs available, as evidenced by the sharpest increase in starting salaries since the survey began in 1997,” she noted. This is likely to encourage more people to seek out new possibilities.

“The same is true for those employed on temporary contracts, who are also seeing pay increases. Recruiters are working diligently to fill positions for firms anxious to rebuild and recover, but their task is complicated by widespread labour shortages.”

Ms Shoesmith cautioned, however, that salary rises alone will not suffice to meet the rising demand.

“As promised, we require an immigration system that flexes to meet demand, and business and government alike require a long-term strategy for skilling up workers,” she stated.

“Skills shortages have existed for some time and, as our data indicates, are becoming worse.”