Sajid Javid will be welcomed as the new Health Secretary with covid, salary raises, and social care.

Sajid Javid’s previous government positions, as chancellor and before that, as home secretary, were significant offices of state, usually seen as more prestigious than his new position as Health Secretary.

However, since the coronavirus epidemic last year, the person in charge of keeping the country healthy has risen to the top of the priority list.

Matt Hancock was a familiar sight at news conferences and in the House of Commons, updating the public on the coronavirus.

Mr Javid will have to deal with more than just the pandemic; his in-tray will be full with issues for the health and social care sector, some of which precede Covid-19 and others which are caused by it.

The most urgent challenge for Mr. Javid will be to keep the country on track in terms of removing the lockdown and vaccinating the remainder of the population.

Even Mr Hancock’s harshest detractors welcomed the Covid vaccine’s deployment, and Boris Johnson praised Mr Hancock for establishing the United Kingdom Health Security Agency, which he claimed “laid the basis to ensure the UK is better prepared for any future pandemic.”

However, opposition parties and health officials have warned that the NHS would be slammed by a “perfect storm” this winter, since the backlog of cases has surpassed five million.

“Sajid Javid has a massive and urgent work ahead of him,” said Dr Chaand Nagpaul, chair of the British Medical Association’s council.

“He must ensure that the adult vaccination program is fully implemented as soon as possible in order to keep infection rates from spiraling out of control. He must also present a credible plan to address a historic backlog of treatment while also regaining the trust of doctors and the rest of the healthcare workforce.”

After a trying year, the health-care staff will not only need to be looked after, but also bolstered.

According to a poll issued earlier this week by NHS Providers, which represents NHS trusts, nearly half (48 percent) of leaders have seen evidence of people departing their organization due to early retirement. (This is a brief piece.)