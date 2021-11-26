Sajid Javid warned that a new Covid type poses a “significant risk to public health.”

Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary, said that a new version of Covid might pose a “significant risk to public health” as he told MPs that the UK will be imposing new travel restrictions on countries affected by the virus.

Scientists from all over the world are concerned about the “horrific” number of changes found in the new B.1.1.529 virus variety, which they worry will make it more transmissible, lethal, and vaccine-resistant.

The variant featured roughly “30 distinct mutations that seem relevant – that’s double what we had in Delta (variant),” according to Dr Susan Hopkins, the UKHSA’s top medical adviser.

So far, the novel mutation has been discovered in South Africa, Botswana, Hong Kong, and Israel, but no cases have been reported in the United Kingdom.

The UK is “buying time” by adding impacted countries to its travel red list, according to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, who also stated that the government is pursuing a “safety-first approach.”

Other nations, such as Germany, Italy, Israel, and Singapore, have imposed travel restrictions on the B.1.1.529 variation as well.

In his speech to the Commons this morning, Mr Javid said: “I want to reassure this House that no cases of this variant have been discovered in the UK at this moment, but this new variety is causing widespread alarm around the world.

“This is a fast-moving situation in which there is still a lot of ambiguity.”

He continued, ” “We are concerned that this new variation may pose a significant health danger to the general public.

“The variant contains an extremely high number of mutations, and early indications suggest it may be more transmissible than the Delta version, making current vaccines less effective.”

“It is quite likely that it has now spread to other nations,” Mr Javid told MPs.

In response, the government will place South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Namibia, and Zimbabwe on the travel blacklist, according to the Health Secretary.

He stated, ” “If you’ve arrived from one of these countries in the recent 10 days, NHS Test and Trace will call you and ask you to perform PCR testing; however, you should not wait to be contacted.

“You should get PCR tests done as soon as possible.”

The new model, according to Mr Javid, is “a reminder for all of us.”

