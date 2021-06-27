Sajid Javid, the short-lived chancellor, is back in power to replace the disgraced Hancock.

Sajid Javid’s nomination as Health Secretary brings him back to a Cabinet that he abruptly left 16 months ago.

He resigned after being advised that if he wanted to keep his job, he needed to fire all of his advisers. He had just been chancellor for six months and was less than a month away from delivering his maiden Budget.

After a tumultuous Whitehall power struggle with Boris Johnson’s then-chief adviser Dominic Cummings, he stepped down in February last year.

However, in a change of events, Mr Javid is reassigned to Boris Johnson’s top team, while Mr Cummings criticizes the government from the outside.

Mr Cummings previously battled with Carrie Symonds, the Prime Minister’s wife, who was once a close adviser to Mr Javid during his time as Communities Secretary.

Mr Javid’s prior spat with Boris Johnson came to a head when he refused to fire his team of aides in favor of a joint No 10/No 11 squad.

Mr Javid said in a Commons statement that chancellors needed to be able to “speak truth to power” and that “the proposed arrangement would considerably impede that, and it would not have been in the national interest.”

He also made a dig at Mr Cummings, who has been slamming the government’s disastrous performance since stepping down from the White House.

After Mr Javid’s aide, Sonia Khan, was led out of Downing Street by police after being sacked by Mr Cummings in August 2019, tensions between No 10 and No 11 simmered.

Mr Javid was appointed to Mr Johnson’s first Cabinet in July 2019, but his scheduled Budget in November was canceled as the Prime Minister sought a quick election.

Mr Javid, the first British Asian to hold one of the main offices of state, was not able to complete the parliamentary set-piece slated for March the following year.

According to the Institute for Government, he was the shortest-serving chancellor since Iain Macleod, who died shortly after taking office in 1970.

Mr. Javid has returned to the Cabinet to assist in the leadership of the. (This is a brief piece.)