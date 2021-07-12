Sajid Javid indicates that the Coronavirus limitations would be abolished on July 19.

Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary, has confirmed that the lockdown limitations would be lifted completely on Monday, July 19.

Mr Javid told MPs in the House of Commons this afternoon that the government had decided to move through with the next stage of the roadmap after reviewing all of the evidence.

Mr Javid stated that the moment has come to ease limitations in order to return the country to “normal living.”

Duncan Browne’s killer has been identified.

“Now is the appropriate time to bring the country closer to regular living,” he stated. “On July 19, we will advance to the next step of the roadmap.”

“If not now, when?” says the narrator. There will never be an ideal time to take this move since we will never be able to completely eradicate this illness.

“There is a chance of a return to normal life next week, aided by the summer and school vacations.”

“If we wait any longer, we risk extending the infection into winter, when it will have the upper hand and we may not be able to open up at all.”

“We feel the vaccine wall means we can weather a summer wave, but that a winter wave would be far more dangerous.”

“This is the most responsible option we can make, and we must weigh the benefits of covid against the risks of limits, such as increased domestic violence, mental health consequences, and undiscovered cancer, to name a few.”

Mr Javid stated that this was not the “end of the journey,” and that the government will now enter a new phase of “continued vigilance” as the country learns to live with the virus.

He explained that this entailed pushing businesses to use certification for events, providing counsel to the most vulnerable, a gradual return to work, and encouraging people to gather outside whenever possible.

Face coverings should also be recommended in busy indoor places, such as public transportation.