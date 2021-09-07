Sajid Javid has been warned by men about the ‘diabolical’ wait times for life-changing procedures.

A man awaits life-altering surgery. has signed a letter to Sajid Javid, the health minister, alleging that the NHS has failing to perform its services.

Liam Lancaster-Smith, 26, from Wirral, is one of over 100 persons who signed the letter, which expresses dissatisfaction with the condition of transgender healthcare and gender-affirming operations.

Long delays and a lack of communication are causing severe agony and misery to those waiting for phalloplasty and metoidioplasty operations, according to a letter from advocacy group TransActual sent to Sajid Javid and his Conservative colleagues on Thursday, September 2.

Transgender males and non-binary people frequently seek phalloplasty and metoidioplasty, which are multi-stage gender-affirming operations used to produce a penis.

The term “bottom surgery” is often used to describe these procedures.

Phalloplasty creates the penis by grafting vast amounts of skin from another region of the patient’s body, whereas metoidioplasty reshapes pre-existing genital tissue from the clitoris.

The closure of these surgeries has nothing to do with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

After losing their contract with the NHS, St Peter’s Andrology Centre, the UK’s sole supplier of NHS bottom surgery, discontinued performing the procedures in April 2021.

Patients have remained in limbo since then, awaiting their first, second, or third stage procedures or corrective surgeries to alleviate pain and discomfort.

“As expected, the performance of these procedures was suspended at the commencement of the COVID-19 outbreak,” the letter states. However, phalloplasty and metoidioplasty did not re-start in April this year, despite the fact that most ‘elective’ operations did.

“These additional delays were not caused by COVID-19, but rather by NHS Specialist Commissioning’s decision to terminate the contract with St Peter’s Andrology Centre, the only UK-based surgical team commissioned or capable of performing these procedures.

“As a result, hundreds of males and non-binary persons have been forced to wait indefinitely for these life-saving treatments, with some now ‘stuck’ between phases of surgery and others frantically awaiting surgery to repair painful and life-limiting complications.

"We waited months for a response when we first requested information about the problem."