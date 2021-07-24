Sajid Javid has been chastised for implying that individuals had ‘cowered’ from Covid-19.

Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary, has been chastised for claiming that people should no longer “cower” from coronavirus after announcing that he had recovered fully from Covid-19.

Labour accused him of “demonizing” people who obeyed the regulations to protect others, while the Lib Dems advised him to apologize to those who have sheltered because they are especially vulnerable to the disease.

On July 17, Mr. Javid had a positive test result for a coronavirus illness, putting Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak in contact isolation.

The Health Secretary, who had both immunizations before testing positive, stated on Saturday that he had recovered completely and that his “symptoms were really minor, thanks to great vaccines.”

He stated on Twitter, “Please, if you haven’t already, get your jab, as we learn to live with, rather than cower from, this illness.”

In comments echoed by Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner, Shadow Justice Secretary David Lammy questioned his use of the word cower.

Mr Lammy wrote, “Under your Government’s watch, 129,000 Britons have perished from Covid.”

“Don’t make fun of folks who are attempting to protect themselves and their families.”

Mr Javid’s remark, said to Lib Dem health spokesman Munira Wilson, was “outrageous” since thousands of people are still in hospitals due to Covid-19.

In a statement, she said, “His reckless statements have offended every man, woman, and child who has obeyed the rules and stayed at home to protect others.”

“He owes them all an apology, especially the millions who are shielding.”

Mr Javid’s “comments are very callous on a lot of levels,” said to Jo Goodman, co-founder of Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice.

“Not only are they disrespectful to grieving families, insinuating that our loved ones were too timid to fight the infection,” she continued, “but they also demean all those currently trying to protect others from the destruction that this horrible virus may bring.”

“Words matter, and this comment’s haste and carelessness have caused deep hurt and muddied the waters of the government’s dangerously muddled messaging.”

Mr Johnson’s and Mr Sunak’s quarantines in their Chequers country homes are expected to conclude at the end of the day on Monday.

Initially, the couple pretended to be taking to avoid being isolated. “The summary has come to an end.”