Sajid Javid faces six issues in his ‘baptism of fire’ as Health Secretary.

Sajid Javid has stated that he understands the “great responsibility” that comes with his new position as Health Secretary.

Mr Javid, the former chancellor and home secretary, is used to taking on broad responsibilities, but the coronavirus outbreak has pushed health to the forefront of the government’s priorities.

Dr Chaand Nagpaul, chairman of the British Medical Association’s (BMA) council, has warned Mr Javid that he is facing a “baptism of fire.”

Some of the issues he’ll be dealing with are listed below.

– Pandemic of the Coronavirus

Covid will be Mr. Javid’s “first immediate priority,” he said on Sunday.

“We are still in a pandemic,” he told reporters, “and I want to see that end as soon as possible. That will be my most immediate focus, to see that we can return to normal as soon as possible.”

Professor Sir Peter Horby, chairman of the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag), remarked, “We always have to be motivated by the data, not the dates.”

“He is going to have to deliver on the vaccine programme logistically because we are still in the midst of a pandemic, we have spiraling numbers of patients presently, over 18,000 yesterday, new cases,” Dr Nagpaul said.

“We are witnessing rises in hospitalization, not to the same extent as before, but it is having an impact on hospitals right now, and he will have to get up to speed and ensure that the adult population — tens of millions of whom have not yet been vaccinated – is vaccinated in the next weeks. It’s a massive undertaking.”

– Backlog in the NHS

As a backlog of over five million patients grew this winter, opposition parties and health leaders warned of a “perfect storm” hitting the NHS.

"We are facing… a record five-plus million patients on waiting lists, and that includes roughly 400,000 who have been waiting more than 12 months, and that doesn't include," Dr Nagpaul told Trevor Phillips on Sky News on Sunday.