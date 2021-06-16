Sainsbury’s says that its Liverpool city centre shop will close permanently.

Sainsbury’s has stated that one of its Liverpool city centre locations will be closing permanently.

During the height of the coronavirus pandemic, the grocery behemoth opted to close some of its smaller locations for a while, however many have subsequently reopened when lockdown restrictions were lifted.

Sainsbury’s was approached by the ECHO in July 2020, asking if its stores on Bold Street and Castle Street would ever reopen. The firm stated at the time that the closures were ‘temporary’ and that customers would be kept informed of its plans.

Sainsbury’s has confirmed that its Bold Street convenience store has closed permanently, more than a year after it closed.

A representative for Sainsbury’s informed the ECHO: “Our Bold Street Local convenience store in Liverpool has now closed.

“Customers can continue to shop with us at our adjacent locations, and colleagues can be redeployed to other tasks in the area.

“We recognize that this is an upsetting moment for anyone affected, and we are here to help in any manner we can.”

The store on Bold Street has been closed since March 2020, but placards in the windows currently indicate that Rudy’s Pizza Limited, which already operates a restaurant on Castle Street in the city center, has applied for a premises license at the location.

At this point, Rudy’s Pizza Limited has declined to comment.

Ranelagh Street and Elliot Street are the closest Sainsbury’s outlets to Bold Street.