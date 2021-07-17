Sainsbury’s is removing classic goods from its shelves for good.

Sainsbury’s has upset customers by announcing that some items will be permanently withdrawn from its shelves.

According to BirminghamLive, the retail behemoth is planning to discontinue selling CDs and DVDs due to a drop in demand.

Sainsbury’s will continue to offer vinyl albums, but its consumers “increasingly go online for pleasure,” according to the store.

Customers are clamoring to get their hands on a ‘amazing’ Aldi log burner this summer.

The decision to discontinue selling these forms of entertainment comes in the midst of a complicated and difficult environment.

That hasn’t stopped people from venting their dissatisfaction – and rage – on social media.

“I’m a big fan of tangible material and always will be,” one enraged buyer posted on social media.

“I’ll buy the CD when a new album that I want comes out. I’ll get the Blu Ray when the latest film is released. It’s a pity the rest of the world appears to be drifting away from it.”

“Damn shame,” remarked a second.

“Supermarkets were never terrific places to buy films or music,” a third added. Whether there is a decline in physical media or not.”

“Our customers increasingly go online for entertainment, therefore we took the decision early this year to progressively phase out the sale of DVDs and CDs so that we can devote more space to food and popular products like apparel and homeware,” a Sainsbury’s spokesperson said.

“The CD has proven incredibly successful for nearly 40 years and is a format of choice for many music consumers who value sound quality, convenience, and collectability,” a representative for the British Phonographic Industry said.

“Although demand has been following a long-term trend as customers progressively switch to streaming, strong demand is expected to last for many years, bolstered by special editions and other valuable releases.

“If some retailers are no longer prioritizing the format, this will open up more opportunities for others, such as independent stores and specialty chains like HMV, to meet the growing demand.”