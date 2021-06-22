Sainsbury’s is one of the merchants that has recalled cat food due to a possible relation to a rare and dangerous disease.

Dry cat food from Sainsbury’s and Pets at Home is being recalled due to a possible relation to an epidemic of a rare and dangerous sickness in cats.

As a precaution, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) and the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) are urging cat owners not to feed their pets food prepared on behalf of manufacturer Fold Hill’s brands.

It comes after the FSA reported more than 130 cases of feline pancytopenia, a disease that can be lethal in cats, since April.

Pancytopenia is an uncommon condition in which the quantity of red, white, and platelet blood cells rapidly decreases, resulting in serious illness.

According to the FSA, the current pancytopenia outbreak could be connected to specific cat food products.

“We are investigating a possible link between specific cat food products and feline pancytopenia in collaboration with the Royal Veterinary College, the Animal Plant and Health Agency, and other Government departments across all four nations of the UK, local authorities, and the pet food supply chain,” a government spokesman said. At this time, there is no conclusive evidence to support a relationship.

“No dangerous cat food has been detected, but based on preliminary investigations, the impacted manufacturers and brand owners are recalling and withdrawing cat food products that have been related to affected cats.

“There is no evidence that this feline pancytopenia outbreak poses a threat to human health.”

If your cat is sick and has been fed any of the food specified in the product recall, you should consult a veterinarian right away.

If their cat’s customary food is included in the recall, owners should switch to another brand.

Sainsbury’s Hypoallergenic Recipe and Pets at Home Ava products are being recalled, according to Fold Hill Foods.

Applaws products, which are available on Amazon and other pet food retailers, could also be dangerous.

“We are worried and profoundly disturbed to learn of reports from the food and veterinary authorities of some health issues,” Fold Hill Foods managing manager Ben Mankertz said. (This is a brief piece.)