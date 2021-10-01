Sainsbury’s is looking to hire 22,000 people for the Christmas season.

To assist meet increased demand around Christmas, Sainsbury’s is creating 22,000 seasonal jobs.

As part of its “largest ever Christmas recruitment drive,” the retail firm, which also owns Argos, said it will hire shop employees, delivery drivers, and logistics personnel.

As the firm aims to get ahead with its preparations for a busy Christmas period, roles will be available across the UK starting Friday, four weeks earlier than last year.

Sainsbury’s and Argos will create 14,500 new retail jobs, including 500 customer and trading manager posts.

Sainsbury’s will also hire 3,000 online delivery drivers and 4,500 warehousing and logistics workers, including agencies and third-party providers.

It will also hire 180 more people for its call centers.

Staff employed as part of the seasonal recruitment drive will be on three- to 12-week fixed-term contracts, with employees working until January 8 of the following year.

Sainsbury’s also announced a new payment incentive for Argos and groceries online drivers, with new and existing drivers earning up to £500 for completing shifts during the hectic Christmas season.

“We’re going all out to assist our customers rejoice and make sure they have a nice Christmas this year,” Sainsbury’s retail and digital director Clo Moriarty said.

“We will achieve what our customers want – excellent food and fantastic service – by adding 22,000 temporary Sainsbury’s and Argos workers on an attractive pay package, incentivizing online drivers, and offering additional hours to existing colleagues over the festive season.

“For anyone who enjoys assisting clients and thrives on working in an inclusive team environment, Christmas is a fantastic time to work in retail.”

“Through our plan for employment, the Government is safeguarding, supporting, and creating jobs across the UK, and it’s terrific to see Sainsbury’s launching its biggest ever Christmas recruiting drive,” said business minister Paul Scully.