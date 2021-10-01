Sainsbury’s is employing 22,000 staff as part of the company’s “largest-ever Christmas recruitment drive.”

As part of its “largest ever Christmas recruiting campaign,” the supermarket is looking for staff in every department, including shop workers, delivery drivers, and logistics personnel.

According to the Mirror, the employment push includes 14,500 new Sainsbury’s and Argos retail roles, including 500 customer and trading manager positions.

Sainsbury’s will also hire 3,000 online delivery drivers and 4,500 warehousing and logistics workers, including agencies and third-party providers.

It will also hire 180 more people for its call centers.

The seasonal positions will be offered starting today (October 1) on fixed-term contracts ranging from three to twelve weeks, with employees working until January 8 of the following year.

To recruit more delivery drivers, Sainsbury’s has announced that new and existing employees will be able to earn up to £500 for working shifts over the hectic Christmas season.

It comes as the UK continues to struggle with a shortage of HGV drivers, affecting deliveries across the country.

“We’re going all out to assist our customers rejoice and make sure they have a nice Christmas this year,” Sainsbury’s retail and digital director Clo Moriarty said.

“We will achieve what our customers want – excellent food and fantastic service – by adding 22,000 temporary Sainsbury’s and Argos workers on an attractive pay package, incentivizing online drivers, and offering additional hours to existing colleagues over the festive season.

“Christmas is a great time to work in retail if you enjoy assisting customers and thrive in a collaborative setting.

“We’re eager to welcome you to Sainsbury’s if that’s what motivates you.”

“Through our plan for employment, the Government is safeguarding, supporting, and creating jobs across the UK, and it’s terrific to see Sainsbury’s launching its biggest ever Christmas recruiting drive,” said business minister Paul Scully.

“These 22,000 new jobs across the country mean more opportunity for workers and even better service for customers, giving Father Christmas a run for his money.”

It comes after John Lewis and Waitrose announced plans to hire 7,000 employees.