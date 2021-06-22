Sainsbury’s has submitted plans to open a new store in Liverpool’s south end.

Following the receipt of a license application by Liverpool Council earlier this month, the supermarket behemoth could open a store on Allerton Road.

According to notices posted on the empty former Poundland store at 162-164 Allerton Road, the chain intends to open the store from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day.

The location, which is between Specsavers and Barclays Bank, would give Sainsbury’s a presence on a busy high street with a variety of popular restaurants and stores but no significant grocery chains.

Before closing the store, Poundland operated it for several years. It had previously been a Blockbusters for many years.

A massive Tesco Superstore on neighboring Mather Avenue is the nearest chain grocery, while there is a smaller Go Local shop on Allerton Road itself.

Anyone who wishes to comment on the application can do so on the council’s website, and licensing officers will then decide whether to give the license immediately or submit it to the council’s licensing and gambling sub-committee.

Sainsbury’s has been contacted for a response to the application.