Safety measures are being implemented by bars and nightclubs in response to’spiking’ concerns.

In recent weeks, reports of clubbers being injected or having their drinks spiked have grown, with the subject becoming a hot topic on social media.

Following the reports, Crazy Pedros on Parr Street posted on Instagram, “Public Service Announcement, PLEASE READ.”

“Many people may be aware of the difficulties surrounding people’s safety and spiking in venues in the United Kingdom.

“At addition to our present safety practices, we’re implementing additional safeguards to ensure that everyone feels comfortable in a Crazy Pedro’s venue, including:”

Everyone will have access to drink testing kits. All venue employees and security personnel will receive additional training.

“We have posters and information on what we can accomplish all throughout the place.”

You may learn more about Good Night Out by visiting their website.

An incident allegedly occurred on October 19 at Baa Bar on Fleet Street, where an 18-year-old woman claimed to have been spiked by injection while waiting in line to enter the establishment.

Its team stated that they are cooperating with police and that they are taking things “day by day.”

“Like everyone else, we’re still taking things day by day,” a Baa Bar spokeswoman said. “We’ve been in constant touch with the police and local agencies to ensure we have adequate information to respond in the best way for all our clients.”

“Please know that we take these incidences in Liverpool and around the United Kingdom very seriously.”

“We have a no-search, no-entry policy in place.”

“On student evenings, in particular, we’ve employed an extra doorman.”

“On any given night, one manager serves as the dedicated welfare officer on duty, patrolling and monitoring the safety of our guests, as well as serving as a point of contact for any vulnerable visitors.”

“All teams have been trained to provide assistance to anyone who requests assistance or is deemed to require attention, as well as to transport the guest to a safe location away from other guests.”

“Today, we had a meeting with the Liverpool Night students.”

