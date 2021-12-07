Safari Businesses in South Africa Suffer Big Losses in 2020, Then See Improvement — Until Omicron.

The Associated Press said that South Africa’s safari industry witnessed a significant decrease in 2020, and just when it appeared to be coming back uphill, travel limitations imposed by the omicron variety slammed them hard again.

The Omicron COVID-19 variety was first detected in South Africa and Botswana, and has since spread throughout the world. This prompted numerous countries to reimpose travel restrictions on the region not long after they were lifted.

South Africa’s safari lodges are currently coping with cancellations and few new bookings, according to Fred Plachesi, proprietor of the Tamboti Bush Lodge in the Dinokeng Game Reserve, north of the Tshwane metropolitan area.

According to the Associated Press, the number of foreign tourists visiting South Africa fell by 70% in 2020. In 2019, 15 million tourists visited the country, compared to less than 5 million in 2020.

Before omicron spread, Plachesi noted, his lodge’s bookings were soaring.

“The year 2022 was looking fairly bright,” Plachesi observed, “because the borders were now open, and everyone was delighted.” “After that, omicron, it appears that (a slump) will occur again, as it did in 2021.” Over the weekend, the resort only had four visitors. Despite the fact that the majority of international guests have canceled their vacations, Plachesi and his business partner remain optimistic that local reservations will increase.

In October, the United Kingdom, South Africa’s largest supplier of tourists, relaxed its “red list” travel restrictions, and safari companies began to perceive an improving outlook for the holiday season and 2022. Then came the news of Omicron, which prompted a new wave of international flying restrictions.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has slammed travel bans enforced by the United Kingdom and many other countries, including several African nations, as “hypocritical, harsh, and unsupported by science.” The restrictions, he said, were “travel apartheid.” Plachesi feels that the travel limits imposed on South Africa are unjust and will harm the people of the country.

“I think it’s quite unfair for the country… it’s the people and businesses of South Africa who suffer,” Plachesi remarked.

Many countries, he thinks, would review their flight bans and allow travel to and from South Africa once more.

