Sadiq Khan need round-the-clock security “because to the color of his skin and the religion he worships.”

The mayor of London has claimed that having 24-hour security is difficult, but that it is required due to the “color of his skin and the god he worships.”

Sadiq Khan said at a fringe event at Labour’s annual conference in Brighton that he first rejected the idea of having police protection when he was first elected mayor in 2016, but that the threats to those around him had persuaded him to reconsider.

It comes after Mr Khan was chastised in a newspaper article for taking his dog Luna for a walk in a convoy of three vehicles to Battersea Park, which is four and a half miles from his home.

However, he stated that the decision was based on police advice.

“As a result of that news, individuals are sending threatening emails,” the mayor continued.

“When I was initially elected, I was informed that because of risk assessments, I should have full police protection, and I declined,” Mr Khan said at the ceremony.

“The game changer for me was when the police spoke to my chief of staff and my wife to try to encourage me to accept, and the point they made was that I may reject it, but do I realize that people who are with me may be at risk because of me?” he added.

“Whether it’s my wife and kids or my coworkers, I’m committed to them, and that’s why I said yes in the end.”

Mr Khan said he had a squad of 15 police officers who kept him secure “round the clock,” and that his employees had been offered counseling to deal with the “vitriol” directed at him.

He explained that he had not previously spoken out about his level of security because he did not want to dissuade others from entering politics.

Mr Khan, on the other hand, claimed that footballers who stood up to racial abuse had inspired him to do so now.

“I’m not going to let these racists and Islamophobes intimidate me, and I’m not going to bend to them,” he stated.

“The mayor of the world’s finest city requires security 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

