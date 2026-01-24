Sadiq Khan Defends Immigration, Slams Critics of London’s Diversity

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has fired back at right-wing critics who have been disparaging the capital, accusing them of misrepresenting the city as a failed, unsafe place. In a pointed speech at the Guildhall, Khan took aim at Reform UK and Conservative Party politicians, accusing them of fostering a narrative of fear and division in London, particularly around the issue of immigration.

Khan’s remarks come amid ongoing criticism from figures like Reform UK’s mayoral candidate, Laila Cunningham, who has called for stricter surveillance of women wearing face coverings in public. Cunningham’s comments, which suggested making face coverings grounds for stop-and-search operations, have stirred significant controversy. Khan’s response to these and similar views was firm: “They can’t stand what London represents—a city that’s diverse, progressive, and thriving, with a Muslim Mayor,” he said.

The mayor emphasized that London is a symbol of successful integration, with a diverse population contributing to its prosperity. “The fact that this is the greatest city in the world makes a mockery of their entire worldview,” Khan declared, accusing critics of stoking societal divisions by blaming “the other” for various issues.

Fighting the Rise of Populism

Khan also addressed the wider political context, warning against the spread of far-right populism both in the UK and across Europe. He cited recent alarming statements from far-right groups, including the National Rally in France and the Alternative for Germany (AfD), who, according to Khan, promote the idea that European identity is under threat. In the UK, he sees similar rhetoric coming from Reform UK and certain Tories who, he argues, are pushing a false narrative of London’s decline.

The mayor’s comments reflect a broader ideological battle within UK politics, as the resurgence of nativism and populist sentiment challenges the inclusive values that Khan champions. “This rhetoric isn’t just false – it’s cruel, callous, and deeply dangerous,” he warned, urging people to resist the portrayal of immigration as a societal harm.

Khan’s speech also touched on the economic ramifications of anti-immigrant rhetoric. He stressed that a reduction in immigration could severely hamper the UK capital’s economic growth, predicting that a decrease in net migration would lead to a “major skills shortage,” threatening his plan to boost London’s economy by £107 billion by 2035.

As the debate over immigration heats up, Khan urged a shift away from “hysteria, hatred, and fearmongering,” advocating instead for a renewed conversation that focuses on the substantial benefits that legal migration brings to London and the UK as a whole.