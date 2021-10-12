Sadio Mane’s claim for the Ballon d’Or is ‘unacceptable,’ as the Liverpool star is dissatisfied with the decision.

Sadio Mane has called Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy’s absence from the 30-man shortlist for this year’s Ballon d’Or ‘unacceptable.’

Mendy was instrumental in Chelsea’s Champions League triumph last season, keeping a stunning 25 clean sheets in 44 appearances for Thomas Tuchel’s team.

His outstanding performance, however, was not enough to earn him the yearly award, which will be awarded on November 29.

Mane missed out for the first time since 2016, with Mohamed Salah the sole Liverpool player in contention, but he was more concerned about his Senegalese team-omission. mate’s

“It’s not acceptable.” “I don’t get it,” the Liverpool striker stated while on international duty this week.

Mendy did, however, receive a nomination for the Yashin Trophy, which honors the world’s best goalkeeper.

The last person to get this honor in 2019 was Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker, with no accolades given out in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Honestly, I am already very happy to represent my nation and be among the top ten goalkeepers in the world,” Mendy said of being considered for this goalkeeping award.

“It’s a pretty good thing in just one year [at Chelsea].” I’m not content with that; I have a lot more goals to achieve, but it’s a nice start.

“Whether it’s about me or someone else, there will always be disagreements.” It comes down to the [Ballon d’Or] journalists’ right to vote freely, and they must be respected.”