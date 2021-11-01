Sadio Mane wants Liverpool to follow Arsenal’s way, despite Roberto Firmino’s ‘unbelievable’ assertion.

Sadio Mane wants Liverpool to be the next “Invincibles” in the Premier League, and he’s stated why Roberto Firmino is one of the best players on the planet.

With Saturday’s 2-2 Premier League draw against Brighton at Anfield, the Reds are now just one game away from equaling the club record for longest unbeaten run in all competitions.

Liverpool have won 11 and drew four of their first 15 games this season, a run that has only been matched once in the last 72 years, when they went 16 games without losing in 2008/09.

Jurgen Klopp’s side only lost once in the Premier League this season, finishing second to Manchester City, and Mane has set his sights on duplicating Arsenal’s “Invincibles” of 2003/04.

‘It’s genuine,’ says Luis Suarez of Liverpool’s ‘unbelievable’ admission.

Liverpool transfer news and updates, including the build-up to the Atletico Madrid match.

“It’s a very, very tough league,” the forward remarked, “but that’s our goal: not to lose.”

“Of course, we try to win all of our games, which we know will be difficult, but we will try because it is possible.”

“I’m quite pleased with our start to the season; now we simply need to push a little more to challenge because this season will not be easy.”

“There will be a lot of big teams and a lot of challenges, so we’ll have to be consistent and on our toes in every game.”

After a good finish to last season, Liverpool are three points behind Chelsea in second place and have now gone 20 games without losing in the Premier League.

Klopp’s side have scored 44 goals in all competitions this season, with Mohamed Salah scoring 15 and Sadio Mane scoring seven goals in 13 games.

After his hat-trick against Watford a week ago, Firmino now has six goals, but Mane believes the Brazilian’s influence extends much beyond goals.

“I believe it is part of football, where people often talk about the guys who score the goals, but I have always said – and will continue to say – that the players who score the goals are the players who score the goals.”

“The summary comes to an end.”