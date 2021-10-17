Sadio Mane puts Liverpool’s difficulties behind him and makes a claim for Mohamed Salah.

Sadio Mane claims that the issues he had last season are now behind him at Liverpool.

In the absence of the intensity offered by full Premier League spectators, the Senegal star suffered a drop in form and a confidence issue as an injury-plagued Reds squad labored.

Mane’s decline was so severe that he admitted to conducting tests in an attempt to figure out what was wrong and get back to the kind of form that had him finish in the top five of the 2019 Ballon d’Or list.

He admitted in May that it was “the worst season of my career,” saying, “I even got a test to have a look at my body.”

However, following his sixth goal of the season in Saturday’s 5-0 thrashing of Claudio Ranieri’s Watford, Mane – who scored his 100th Premier League goal – believes those concerns are now a thing of the past.

“It was difficult for myself, but it was difficult for the team, and that’s normal at times,” he continued, “but that’s all behind us now.”

“I’ve said from the start that this might be a different season for all of us, and you can see that now.”

“So maybe we’ll go for the titles, which is our dream, and that’s what we’re searching for and working toward.”

Liverpool’s front three of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, and Roberto Firmino have combined for 22 goals in all competitions so far this season.

It’s the most goals they’ve scored as a three-pronged assault at Anfield in any season, and Mane is relishing his role on the left side of Jurgen Klopp’s frontline.

“I think we started extremely well, played really well, created a lot of chances, and scored five goals,” he continued. We deserved to be victorious.

“I’ve always stated that playing up front with these two guys is incredibly easy. They are two of the best players in the world, and I believe we cause a lot of issues for defenses.

“I believe that moving quickly, dropping deep, and creating runs makes a difference. “Hopefully, we can keep continuing in this direction and score as many goals as we can.” “The summary comes to an end.”