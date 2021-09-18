Sadio Mane gives a timely reminder to Jurgen Klopp that he already knew.

Sadio Mane must wish he could play every week for Crystal Palace.

The Liverpool forward’s favorite opponents provided a timely occasion for the Senegalese to remind the world of his worth.

And how much Jurgen Klopp’s team required it.

Palace, as obstinate and awkward as ever, were aided by the Reds squandering a slew of chances, the most notable of which was a Diogo Jota effort that appeared to be easier to score.

Anfield was starting to get angry.

But, just as nerves were beginning to fray, Mane, who had been benched against AC Milan in midweek, returned to the starting lineup two minutes before the break.

After Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita parried Mohamed Salah’s header from a Kostas Tsimikas left-wing corner, Mane raced quickly to the loose ball and fired in an angled effort.

The relief was palpable, both in the stadium and among the players, who had once again had their contributions questioned over the previous week.

With Mane scoring in three of his five starts – only Reece James’ right arm preventing him from scoring in all five – the argument regarding the player’s form may appear odd.

However, as Klopp hinted on Friday, the high standards set by the forward during his time at Anfield mean that any slip-up will undoubtedly lead to increased scrutiny.

Yes, Mane isn’t blazing on all cylinders, and he struggled to break off the Palace defenders’ close attentions at times.

The fact that he has long since recovered from the startling drop in form that caused such anxiety at the start of the year is undeniable.

In a number of respects, this was a watershed moment.

Mane has now scored in nine straight games against Palace, breaking the Premier League record for most consecutive games scored against the same opponent.

And it helped him become only the 18th player in Liverpool history to score 100 goals in all competitions.

Mane received a standing ovation from the remaining Liverpool fans as he completed his post-match interview responsibilities on the pitch.

They, like Klopp, recognize the value of a player who consistently performs for Liverpool.