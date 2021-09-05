Sadio Mane admits to Liverpool that he was astonished by Ibrahima Konate’s performance.

Ibrahima Konate has already integrated into the Liverpool squad, according to Sadio Mane, as the summer signing prepares for his first appearance for the club.

Konate is yet to make an appearance since joining Liverpool for £36 million from RB Leipzig, but with the Reds playing seven games in 22 days after the international break, he is set to get his chance.

With a few of confident displays at the heart of defense during pre-season, the French centre-back attracted the eye.

Mane believes Konate has had little trouble settling into Jurgen Klopp’s first-team setup.

“He is a very kind lad, and I was genuinely shocked from the first day he was with us because it felt like he had been here for years,” the Reds forward stated.

“That wasn’t the case with me since I’m a little hesitant, but he just walked in and settled right away, which is quite essential.

“You could see in preseason that he was doing well right away, and we are overjoyed to have him here.

“I believe he will have a fantastic season for Liverpool this year.”

Liverpool rushed for Konate after Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, and Joe Gomez all suffered long-term injuries during their last campaign.

All three players have since regained full fitness, with Van Dijk and Matip starting the season at the back.

And Mane admits that having such vital players available has given him added confidence, while also appreciating Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams’ contributions towards the end of last season, the latter of whom will spend this season on loan at Championship side Swansea City.

“Obviously, missing not only Virgil, but also Joel and Joe Gomez last year was a major setback for us,” the Senegalese remarked.

“If you have these types of guys on your squad and you miss them, you will definitely miss them. Any club in the world, I believe, would feel the same way.

“Now that they’re back, we’re incredibly thrilled, and it’s been great to start the season with these names on the backs of the shirts behind me!”

“However, we must not forget about the young lads like Nat and Rhys who.”

