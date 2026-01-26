Sadie Frost Accuses Mail Publisher of Invasive Practices in Court Case

Sadie Frost has revealed that the Daily Mail placed a “price” on her head, as she took the stand in a trial against the publisher of the Mail, Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL). Frost, a prominent actress, is one of seven public figures, including the Duke of Sussex and Sir Elton John, who are suing the publisher for unlawful information gathering. The allegations have been brought forward after Frost claimed that her personal life was violated by the publication’s invasive methods.

Frost’s lawsuit centers on 11 articles published by the Daily Mail, several of which covered her high-profile divorce from actor Jude Law. She also claims the publisher illegally gathered information related to an ectopic pregnancy, which was never publicly disclosed, as well as other private matters. She expressed strong emotions in court as she described how ANL had acquired sensitive personal information without her consent.

Frost’s Emotional Testimony

Frost detailed how the Daily Mail was “interested” in her personal life, acknowledging that some articles were “word for word” from her voicemail messages, which she claims were hacked. The actress became visibly upset as she recounted how the publication had affected her relationships, her family, and even her children, who were young at the time. Frost stated that the stories had caused her to distrust others, believing that she could no longer trust anyone around her.

In her testimony, Frost pointed out that ANL’s actions violated not only her privacy but also that of her friends and loved ones. She expressed anger over how the publication profited from her personal pain, stating, “I am so angry that Associated did this to me and thought it was okay to profit from someone going through so much pain.” Frost firmly believes that ANL must be held accountable for its actions.

The case also involves allegations that Frost’s private details, including her ectopic pregnancy in 2003, were unlawfully exposed. Her lawyer, David Sherborne, presented evidence that the showbiz editor of the Mail on Sunday, Katie Nicholl, had obtained this sensitive information through unlawful means, including the use of a private investigator. Frost did not reveal the pregnancy or its termination to anyone other than her partner at the time, Jackson Scott, and possibly one close friend.

Frost’s claims are strongly disputed by ANL, which argues that the case was filed too late. ANL’s barrister, Antony White KC, insists that Frost should have known of her potential legal claims earlier and that the articles were legitimately sourced. He also suggested that information from Frost’s family may have contributed to the leaks, arguing that members of her family had been known to share private details with the press.

The case, which is being heard in front of Mr. Justice Nicklin, is expected to conclude by March, with a judgment to follow shortly thereafter. Frost, along with the other high-profile plaintiffs, continues to fight for justice as they seek to hold ANL accountable for its alleged unlawful practices.