Sadie Frost Accuses Daily Mail Publisher of Unlawful Information Gathering

Actress Sadie Frost has revealed she was the target of a systematic campaign of illegal information gathering by the Daily Mail, which she says involved her personal voicemails being hacked. Frost, along with several other high-profile figures, is suing Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) in a High Court trial over the publisher’s alleged unlawful practices. The case involves accusations of phone tapping, private investigators, and other illegal methods used to gather information for articles published about her.

Emotional Testimony and Evidence of Hacking

In her emotional testimony, Frost explained how she felt there was a “price on my head” as the Daily Mail aggressively pursued her personal life. She detailed how the publication had shown a keen interest in her, especially regarding her divorce from actor Jude Law, with numerous articles being published about her in the tabloids.

Frost was particularly emotional when discussing how some of the stories, which covered intimate details of her life, were clearly based on voicemail messages she had left, claiming they were “word for word” from her private recordings. “I know 100% that some of those articles were hacked from my voicemails,” Frost told the court.

Her case, which is part of a broader lawsuit involving public figures like the Duke of Sussex, Sir Elton John, and others, focuses on 11 articles, with Frost claiming two instances of unlawful information gathering, including one related to an ectopic pregnancy she had in 2003. The actress said she had not shared this deeply personal experience with anyone other than her partner and close friends, adding that it was later revealed in the press, possibly by a private investigator.

Frost’s barrister, David Sherborne, argued that the information about Frost’s pregnancy was obtained illegally by journalist Katie Nicholl of the Mail on Sunday, who had paid a private investigator to gather sensitive details. The investigator allegedly charged £400 for the information, which Sherborne believes was linked to Frost’s private health matters.

Frost’s claims are being strongly contested by ANL, which denies all accusations. In their defence, the publisher’s barrister, Antony White KC, argued that Frost was aware of the potential for claims much earlier, claiming that the case had been brought too late. White further suggested that Frost’s family and close associates had been the source of many stories and that the articles were “legitimately sourced,” challenging the accusations of unlawful practices.

The High Court trial, which involves a number of individuals who have accused the publisher of similar unlawful acts, is expected to conclude by March. A final judgment will be delivered later in the year, determining the extent of Associated Newspapers’ responsibility for these alleged practices.