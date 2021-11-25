Rylan reunites with an X Factor contestant that he ‘loves.’

Rylan Clark had a great time with his X Factor “alumni” for a night of entertainment.

Last night, the presenter was joined by performer Alexander Burke while hosting a special Black Friday Live event on Amazon.

Both had previously appeared on the popular talent competition, with Alexandra emerging as the fifth season’ champion.

She first appeared on The X Factor in 2008, and since then, she has signed with Epic Records, RCA Records, and Syco Music.

Rylan Clark shows off his ‘new smile’ following the removal of his iconic teeth.

Rylan, on the other hand, put his musical career behind him and went on to host a variety of TV programmes, including Big Brother’s Bit on the Side, This Morning, and The Xtra Factor.

“My night is better than yours,” Rylan said as he shared a video of Alexandra singing with his Instagram followers.

In another clip, he can be seen cheering her on and exclaiming, “Go on girl!”

Later, he tweeted a photo of himself standing next to the singer. They were both dressed in all black, with him in a shirt and dark jeans and her in a tight, embroidered dress.

On her Instagram page, Alexandra gave her own account of events, writing: “Last night during ‘Black Friday Live,’ I had the most surreal experience. Oh, how I like what I do… I’ve never felt so fortunate in my life.” She also tweeted a photo of herself and Rylan beaming into the camera together, to which she replied: “The best night of the year, hosted by the best! @Rylan, I adore you!” Rylan appeared to have ended his night with some fast food when he posted a photo of himself in a takeaway with a bottle in his hand, captioning it, “All good nights end up here tbf.”