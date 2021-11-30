Rylan Clark’s new teeth and blonde hair give him a’midlife crisis’ look.

Rylan Clark joked about having a’midlife crisis’ on Lorraine today, revealing his new teeth and blonde hair.

The TV host appeared on the morning show to discuss his latest podcast.

However, the topic quickly shifted to Rylan’s new look following his breakup.

Rylan stated in June that he and Dan Neal had divorced after six years of marriage.

“Following allegations that Dan and I were spending time apart, I felt compelled to come out – because the way it is being described is unfair,” he added. I’ve made a number of blunders that I profoundly regret and that have eventually led to our marriage’s demise.” Rylan took a hiatus from his professional duties as a result of the breakup.

Rylan, on the other hand, told Lorraine Kelly that he was doing much better now.

He stated, ” “I’m not going to lie, I wasn’t very good. Everyone knows that, and I’m usually on TV every five minutes, so please accept my apologies if you have to look at my mug all the time.

“But no, I took four months off, which was much needed.

“I’ve been doing this work for ten years, which is insane, so maybe the time of was just what I needed.

“However, I’m fine.”

Rylan then made a joke about going through a “midlife crisis.”

“I’m obviously going through a midlife crisis,” he explained. “I’m attempting to color my hair blonde and get new teeth.”

Before commenting on his hair blunder, Rylan explained that his new teeth were much smaller than his old sparkling whites.

“Imagine stepping up to the hairdressing awards and saying, ‘Hi everyone, I’m still lifting the black out, don’t judge me,’ because he was hosting hairdressing awards last night,” he remarked.