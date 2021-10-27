Rylan Clark-Neal interrogated Strictly’s AJ and Kai about romance.

Rylan Clark-Neal interrogated AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington of Strictly Come Dancing when rumors of a burgeoning romance surfaced.

On Saturday, AJ and Kai performed a passionate Argentine tango to Stevie Nicks’ Edge Of Seventeen, garnering Shirley Ballas a standing ovation.

She stated, ” “This is about as wonderful as it gets for me. For me, it was “world championship level,” while Motsi Mabuse called it “phenomenal.” “..

Strictly Come Dancing is a British television show that focuses on ballroom dancing. Shirley Ballas’ ‘concerning’ health update following lump check-upAJ received 35 points, including a ten from Shirley, but many were surprised by their chemistry.

“Yo the tension between Kai and AJ was palpable,” Lizzy tweeted.

Rose had this to say: “OMG, AJ and Kai were stunning and unbelievably sexy! There is so much chemistry!! It was fantastic.” “AJ and Kai’s connection just set my screen alight,” Sia added. AJ and Kai were quizzed about the romance rumors on Strictly spin-off It Takes Two last night.

Rylan, the host, said: “The fervor with which this routine was performed sparked rumors.

“Could we perhaps settle a few things here? I’ve known AJ for a long time and know she won’t lie to me.” Kai expressed himself as follows: “If people react in this manner, it implies we’re doing something correctly since this is how the dance should be performed.

“It was a very powerful song, a flaming composition that was also extremely personal.

“And that is how Argentine tango is described.

“If people want to believe that, that’s fine… but we were simply doing our job, and [AJ] did a fantastic job.”