Rylan Clark joked on Have I Got News For You that once he introduced host Jo Brand to the Ibiza lifestyle, he would transform her life.

The 32-year-old TV presenter joined ITV’s political editor Robert Peston on the BBC One satire comedy show.

Clark was introduced to the show by Brand as a “broadcaster who believes there should be a legislation requiring government officials to correctly answer questions when being questioned.”

The Immensa Health Clinic in Wolverhampton is being examined for a possible error with 43,000 negative Covid-19 readings, according to the political panel show.

“Rylan,” joked comedian Brand, 64. “I believe you went to Ibiza’s Immensa, didn’t you?” “I did,” he responded, “I was a gogo dancer there.” She kept the farce going by asking if it was close to Pacha, a well-known Ibiza superclub, and then asking, “What is Pacha?” “I’m going to alter your life, Jo Brand,” Clark answered. Brand asked the TV star whether he would honor his promise and accompany her to Ibiza if she brought some Tena Lady, a female hygiene product that helps with weak bladders.

“No need to bring the Tena Lady because I’ve already packed them, sweetie,” he replied.

In 2012, the TV host appeared on The X Factor, and in 2013, she won Celebrity Big Brother. He’s since appeared on This Morning, The One Show, Ready Steady Cook, and co-hosts the Strictly Come Dancing spin-off It Takes Two.

The political comedy show also explored how the UK was experiencing a bouncer shortage as a result of Covid-19, as well as national shortages due to a shortage of lorry drivers.

“I don’t think there’s a scarcity in Essex,” Clark continued, “everyone is a bouncer, (there’s) a bouncer every three doors along.”

“Which means that things like tankers are in the wrong part of the world, and clearly bouncers are in Essex, which is obviously the wrong part of the world,” Peston said, adding that economists are calling the shortages the “great supply chain crisis.”

“And there are no vehicles to carry the bouncers to other venues,” Clark’s squad captain Ian Hislop remarked.

“But they can’t get inside the trucks,” responded Paul Merton, the other squad captain.”

