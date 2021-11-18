Ryanair sent a couple 1,200 miles in the wrong direction.

Ryanair sent a couple to a country other than the one they had booked.

Humaira and Farooq Shaikh were scheduled to fly to Seville, Spain, for a vacation on October 4th.

According to the Mirror Online, the husband and wife wound up at Zakynthos, Greece, 1,200 miles distant from their intended destination of Spain.

Ryanair refused to apologize for sending Humaira and Farooq to the wrong country.

According to reports, the airline blamed the couple for the event and stated that “it is each customer’s obligation to ensure they board the correct aircraft.”

The incident also raises serious security concerns, as the two boarded and departed a flight they were never supposed to be on in the first place.

Humaira and Farooq arrived at Stansted airport, checked in, and went through pre-flight screening at the boarding gate and again while on board the plane, which included a check of their boarding cards.

However, the plane was bound for Zakynthos, Greece, rather than Spain.

The couple exited the plane, still thinking they were in Spain, and exited the airport in a taxi.

They just realized what had transpired after that.

“Our phones said ‘Welcome to Greece,’ and then our taxi driver remarked, ‘This isn’t Spain,'” Humaira recalled.

Due to the plane’s late departure from the UK, the cabin staff had not declared the plane’s destination.

The astonished couple returned to the Greek airport to meet with Ryanair officials, who laughed at them and offered no assistance despite the fact that their boarding cards indicated ‘Seville,’ which Ryanair staff had overlooked.

Despite the fact that the next flight back to London isn’t for another four days, Humaira claimed Ryanair employees will only pay for one night in a hotel and a return trip to the UK.

“They would only pay for one night’s accommodation,” Humaira explained, “so we had to pay for three more.”

The second alternative was to fly back to the UK on two separate flights, each with a layover, which would have doubled the length of their journey.

The couple was left to their own devices.