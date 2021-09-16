Ryanair plans to add 5,000 jobs and ten additional sites throughout Europe.

After declaring it will lay off 3,000 staff at the start of the year, Ryanair plans to create 5,000 new jobs over the following five years.

According to the Mirror, CEO Michael O’Leary stated that the airline is now in a better position and is snatching up slots vacated by other carriers.

“Ryanair will open 10 new bases across Europe this year as we work with airport partners to help them recover traffic and jobs post-Covid, and take up slot opportunities that are being vacated by competitor airlines that have collapsed or significantly reduced their fleet sizes,” he said ahead of the company’s annual shareholder meeting.

In a city center bar attack, a man sustains life-altering injuries.

“Over the next five years, Ryanair expects to create over 5,000 new jobs for pilots, cabin crew, and engineers, and the company is excited to have opened a £43 million Aviation Training Centre in Dublin earlier this week, with two more high-quality training centers planned for Spain and Poland over the next five years.

“Over the next five years, we can recover quickly from the Covid epidemic and produce higher-than-expected growth in both traffic and jobs.”

Ryanair has raised its growth expectations for the next five years, predicting a 50 percent increase in passenger numbers, up from the previous forecast of 33 percent.

By March 2026, executives anticipate to fly 225 million passengers, a 25 million increase above prior projections.

However, the CEO has already raised the alarm about growing pricing, predicting that summer vacations will be more expensive next year as demand rises.

While confidence is returning and passenger numbers are improving, Mr. O’Leary believes that when booking numbers increase, this will have a knock-on effect in terms of pricing.

He predicted that as demand for vacations rises, fewer flights will be available, resulting in higher pricing for consumers.

Mr. O’Leary went on to say that the rise could have an impact on hotels.

“I believe there will be a big comeback in European holiday tourism next year,” he stated. And the reason I believe costs will skyrocket is that there will be less capacity.”