Ryanair is planning a seat sale this winter as tariffs are being ‘heavily’ reduced.

Ryanair has hinted at a seat sale as part of its plan to lower ticket rates this winter.

As travel restrictions loosened, the number of passengers traveling with the budget airline more than doubled in the six months to the end of September compared to the same period last year.

According to the company, 39.1 million passengers were flown throughout the time, up from 17.1 million the year before.

However, the recovery was unable to prevent the corporation from posting a loss of 48 million euros (£40.6 million), which was much better than the loss of 411 million euros (£347 million) in the same period in 2020.

As the tourism industry recovered from the pandemic, the airline said it saw an increase in both customers and revenue, which was up 83 percent in the first half of the year.

However, chief executive Michael O’Leary told the BBC that ‘substantial price lowering’ would be required to fill seats this winter.

Mr. O’Leary stated that in order to have a healthy rebound, he intends to maintain fares low and passenger numbers high.

He said, ” “Despite the fact that sectors and traffic more than quadrupled, operational costs rose only 63% to 2.2 billion euros (£1.86 billion), owing to lower variable costs such as aircraft, airport and handling, route charges, and fuel.

“Lower prices, along with higher load factors, resulted in a significant decrease in cost per passenger (ex-fuel) to 38 euros (£32).

“As our new, lower-cost, more fuel-efficient aircraft are delivered and EU countries (such as Ireland, Spain, and Italy) roll out Covid recovery incentive schemes, we expect to see further cost reductions.”

Mr. O’Leary went on to say that the airline has witnessed an increase in bookings for the mid-term and Christmas holidays, and that this trend is expected to continue into next year.

However, he warned that due to rising gasoline costs, next year’s results “would be critically contingent on the continuous rollout of vaccinations and no bad Covid-19 developments.”