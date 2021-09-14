Ryanair has issued a warning to anyone planning to travel with them in 2022.

The CEO of Ryanair has issued a warning to tourists that an increase in the number of people wishing to travel overseas next year will result in a price increase for travellers.

Michael O’Leary explained that the high demand for European vacations will coincide with fewer flights, causing flight and hotel prices to soar.

Following this summer’s spike in stay-at-home vacations, an unprecedented number of individuals are projected to look to European vacations next year.

“I believe there will be a huge comeback in holiday tourism within Europe next year,” Mr O’Leary said in an interview with The Sunday Times.

“And the reason I believe prices will skyrocket is that there will be less capacity.

“When you remove Thomas Cook (six million seats), Flybe (eight million seats), and Norwegian (almost 24 million seats), Alitalia’s fleet shrinks by 40%. With a rapid recovery in demand, there will be around 20% less short-haul capacity in Europe in 2022.”

The travel sector was one among the hardest hit by the pandemic, with European lockdowns, restrictions, and testing protocols making overseas vacations more difficult than ever.

Ryanair said in July 2020 that it would hire 2,000 more pilots as confidence in traveling abroad begins to return as travel restrictions loosen.

While the captain positions would be replaced by in-house junior staff, the airline stated it will hire more lower-level employees to help with the transition.

In addition, for the winter of 2021, the company announced the launch of 11 additional UK flight routes, including popular destinations in France, Italy, and Spain.

“As Europe’s largest airline, we are delighted to announce 11 new Winter routes from UK cities Bournemouth, Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff and London for those looking to enjoy a sunny winter getaway or take in the sights on a city break to the likes of Barcelona, Budapest, Dublin or Milan,” said Jason McGuinness, Ryanair’s Director of Commercial.

“UK families and visitors can now schedule a well-deserved Christmas break with the assurance that their plans will not be disrupted.”

