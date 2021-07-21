Ryanair has announced ten additional routes from John Lennon Airport in Liverpool.

Ryanair has announced ten additional flights from Liverpool John Lennon Airport (JLA) for 2021, citing a “solid resurgence” in UK aviation travel.

On Wednesday, the Irish carrier announced its summer and winter recovery plan for 2021, which includes new destinations like as Rome, Milan, Kos, and Stockholm.

Despite the hurdles faced by the epidemic, director of commercial Jason McGuinness told The Washington Newsday that the firm will “deliver recovery and growth” to Liverpool.

As vaccination campaigns continue across Europe, he continued, the airline is “restoring connection for Liverpool – and regaining UK traffic.”

“Following successful vaccination programs, UK air traffic, led by Ryanair, is set to recover strongly in Summer 2021, and we are pleased to announce our recovery schedule for Liverpool, which will deliver 1.9 million passengers per year across 32 routes, including new summer and winter routes to exciting destinations such as Kos, Zadar, Milan, and Rome,” he said.

“English families/visitors can now schedule a well-deserved summer break with the assurance that if their plans change, they can change their travel dates for free until the end of December 2021.”

The new summer schedule for Liverpool includes four weekly flights to Rome, as well as two weekly flights to Koice, Slovakia, Kaunas, Lithuania, and Zadar, Croatia. A new weekly flight to the Greek island of Kos will also be available.

JLA will fly twice weekly to Stockholm Arlanda in Sweden, Milan Bergamo in Italy, Paris Beauvais, Sibiu in Romania, and Tallin in Estonia as part of its new winter routes.

In addition, the company announced ten new routes from Manchester Airport. Its new summer routes include two weekly flights to Santorini, Knock, Ireland, and Verona, Italy, as well as three weekly flights to Bucharest, Romania.

Its winter 2021 itinerary includes twice weekly flights to Kaunas, Paphos, Poznan, Suceava, and Zagreb in Croatia, as well as one weekly route to Salzburg, Austria.

Mr McGuinness stated that the two airports in the North West are critical to the airline’s future success, and that more similar announcements are likely in the coming years.

