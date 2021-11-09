Ryan White: Who Was He? A Teen Who Got AIDS via a Blood Transfusion.

In a furious counterargument to Dennis Prager’s recent contentious comments about the AIDS pandemic and unvaccinated Americans in an interview with Newsmax on Monday, Twitter users have highlighted the case of Ryan White.

The conservative commentator essentially asked what would have happened if gay men had been treated like “pariahs” during the AIDS crisis, similar to how non-vaccinated people are allegedly treated today.

After receiving a tainted blood transfusion, White was diagnosed with AIDS (acquired immunodeficiency syndrome) and died in 1990. When he tried to return to school after his diagnosis, he suffered AIDS-related discrimination in his Indiana neighborhood.

Prager claimed in an interview with Newsmax that President Joe Biden’s vaccine policies were turning unvaccinated Americans into “pariahs of America like I have never seen in my lifetime…”

He stated, ” “Can you image if gay men and intravenous drug users, who made up the great majority of AIDS patients, had been treated like non-vaccinated people during the AIDS crisis? It would, however, have been unthinkable. And that should have been impossible to imagine.” The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released the first report of five previously healthy gay males in Los Angeles being diagnosed with AIDS on June 5, 1981.

By the end of the year, 337 cases of severe immune insufficiency had been reported across the country, with majority of them being gay males.

According to the CDC, the term “gay cancer” entered the popular language in July of that year, when The New York Times published an article titled “Rare Cancer Seen in 41 Homosexuals.”

The acronym “GRID” (Gay-Related Immune Deficiency) was first adopted by some researchers to describe the new epidemic the following year, in May 1982, in The New York Times. The name later reinforced “the general idea that AIDS mainly affects gay males,” according to the CDC.

According to the website of the Department of Health and Human Services' Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA), White was diagnosed with AIDS as a 13-year-old residing in Kokomo, Indiana, on December 17, 1984, following a tainted blood transfusion.