Ryan Sessegnon’s feelings for Liverpool and why his transfer was canceled.

Prior to his move to Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool were interested in signing Ryan Sessegnon from Fulham in 2017.

Jurgen Klopp considered a bid for the player but decided against it in favor of Andy Robertson of Hull City.

He was recognized by Klopp and his recruitment team at the age of 17 as a youngster who may ultimately become Liverpool’s first choice left-back.

Liverpool had hoped to beat off competition from a slew of other Premier League clubs to sign the promising adolescent, but talks with him and his representatives became problematic.

Liverpool, according to The Washington Newsday, doubted the youngster’s resolve to a move to Merseyside and dropped their interest.

Sessegnon, on the other hand, has spoken about his affection for Liverpool and grew up idolizing Steven Gerrard.

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte made an unexpected decision to play the 18-year-old England under-21 international against Liverpool on Sunday.

In the previous two years, he had not started a Premier League match from the start.

Sessegnon remarked on the third edition of BT Sport’s What I Wore series in 2019: “I recall seeing films of Gerrard number 17 and recall one goal he scored against Everton at Goodison Park (in 2001/02).

“A right-footed shot, it was a screamer. This is why I recall this kit.” When asked if he had a favorite Liverpool kit, Sessegnon replied, “I have a favorite Liverpool kit.” “Yes, I did it. It was this kit (from 2008/09). Where did I put it on? To play football near my house.

“I’ve always been a Liverpool fan, so my father got me the Gerrard shirt because he was my favorite player.”