Ryan Knauss, a soldier killed in Kabul, wrote a book called Teacher about confronting power in order to help others.

Staff Sergeant Ryan Knauss, one of the 13 troops murdered in an attack by the Islamic State militant group’s Khorasan branch (ISIS-K) in Kabul, Afghanistan last week, wrote an essay expressing his desire to serve people, according to a previous teacher.

Knauss stated in an essay, according to Angela Hoffman, who taught him for one semester at Gibbs High School in 2012, that “for him, a role model is anyone who rises up against power to benefit others,” she told WATE-TV, a Knoxville, Tennessee-based television news station.

“It was just so powerful to read this in my handwritten notes from nine years ago as a 14-year-old child not knowing the man that he was going to become—that he expressed that as a 14-year-old as being something he wanted his instructors to know about him,” she added.

Knauss had a calm but confident manner, according to Hoffman, and the letter left an indelible effect on him. He also stated that he wanted to join the military, which he did some years later, according to WATE.

Knauss was 23 years old when he died, and he left a wife behind. While speaking with WATE, his grandfather, Wayne Knauss, described him as “a motivated young man who loved his nation.” Linnae Knauss, his stepmother, described him as “a super-smart, humorous young man” who was looking forward to boosting his career once he returned to the United States.

His grandfather claimed, “He grew raised in a Christian environment, attended Berean Christian school through eighth grade, then spent four years at Gibbs High.” “He was a driven young man who cared deeply about his nation. We will see him again in God’s heaven since he was a believer.”

He was one of 13 US military personnel killed in an incident outside of Kabul’s airport last Thursday. 169 Afghans were also murdered in the incident.

In retaliation, the Biden administration ordered an airstrike that killed two ISIS-K members. In a statement, President Joe Biden stated that this would not be the last form of reprisal, promising that the US will “hunt down and make pay anybody engaged in that horrible attack.”

"We will respond whenever someone attempts to harm the United States or attack our troops," the statement said.