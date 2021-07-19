Ruth’s new look has earned her the title of “high street queen” among This Morning viewers.

This week, Ruth Langsford and Eamon Holmes return to our screens as the new hosts of This Morning.

The couple will fill in for Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield when they take a break during the summer.

Ruth looks particularly ‘beautiful’ this morning on the ITV show, according to admirers.

Viewers dubbed the 61-year-old’glowing’ as she presented beside her husband in a bright pink blazer and white top.

Ruth has been dubbed the “high street queen” for routinely wearing affordable labels. It’s unclear where she purchased the pink blazer.

She recently appeared on Loose Women wearing a blue trouser suit from Marks and Spencer, a shirt from Mango, and shoes from Next.

She was also dressed in a floral red dress by Next.

Her hair is also looking terrific, according to fans.

“Loving Ruth’s style today,” tweeted @SoannaD. She should follow Holly’s lead and tell us what she’s wearing.”

“She does on her Instagram after the show!” another fan remarked. She’s a high-street queen who likes a little M&S and Zara.”

Today I’m loving @RuthieeL’ss barnet, commented @MichelleLisaL. And don’t forget the pink blazer!”

“Love Ruth’s hair today, looks lovely!” wrote a second fan, @Fibutton.

“Ruth Langsford is GLOWING today, a queen,” @JackWetherill commented.

“Your hair is great today, you are looking really glamorous and lovely,” @LadyNakano said.

“Ruth looks really gorgeous today,” said another @Princesspamik. “I’m in love with your hair.”

“I love what Ruth is wearing today, her hair looks great,” @KellyMcc commented.

“Ruth looks amazing!!,” @Emilyseddon added. I’m overjoyed that the two presenters are returning for the summer.”