Ruth Langsford shares a sweet video of her mother after a bad fall.

Ruth Langsford has shared a lovely video of her mother Maggie, who was left scarred and beaten following a bad fall.

Last night, the TV host shared a video of her mother Joan and her dog Maggie on Instagram.

Maggie licked Joan’s face and hand, leaving her beaming from ear to ear, according to Ruth’s video.

Ruth Langsford is upset because her mother has been left “battered and scarred.”

” Busy day today, but always time to drop in and see Grandma!” she captioned the photo.

Fans reacted positively to Joan and Maggie’s “wonderful friendship,” with many lovely comments placed on the post.

Instagram

“Great friendship,” one of Ruth’s fans said, while another added, “Aww, that is a beautiful video.”

“It’s nice to see Maggie with your mother, she genuinely adores her,” a third fan said.

Ruth normally spends Sundays with her mother, who cooks a roast and drinks sherry.

However, following Joan’s mishap, they were obliged to put their normal preparations on hold.

Joan had not damaged anything, but had to use a walking frame to move around after the accident, Ruth stated.

Fans of This Morning were quick to give their best wishes, with many remarking on Joan’s appearance in Ruth’s Instagram photo from last night.

“Best pals,” one fan said. “Mam seems so pleased with Maggie,” said one of Ruth’s followers, and another added, “Especially after seeing you and Maggie, your mother looks better.”

“Your mother appears to be in good health,” a third fan added. Maggie is ensuring that she receives a lot of love.”