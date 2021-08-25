Ruth Langsford of This Morning was unable to continue the show after being shown a photograph.

Ruth Langsford, the host of This Morning, couldn’t stop giggling on today’s broadcast when her husband handed her a funny photo.

Eamonn Holmes, Ruth’s husband and co-host, gave her a humorous image of himself that a viewer had sent in, which made her burst out laughing.

“Someone put in a picture of Eamonn and if you zoom into his neck,” Ruth remarked, tearing up because she found the picture humorous, but Eamonn swiftly responded, “No, we’re not doing that.”

“Sorry, I wish I could show you,” Ruth added.

Because of the tears, the presenter’s face was damp under her eyes, and she said, “Lottie down in cosmetics is really cross with me now.” “I apologize, Lottie.”

Ruth tried to continue presenting but couldn’t because she busted out laughing again and told Eamonn: “You’ll have to do it,” to which Eamonn replied: “It’s just a picture.”

Fans of the show found the whole affair humorous and shared their reactions on Twitter.

“Ruth Langsford is absolutely cracking me up this morning,” one amused viewer wrote, while another said, “I’m crying.”

“This is why I love @RuthieeL and @EamonnHolmes!!!” said a third viewer. Ruth’s hysterics are causing me to hysterically laugh… I’m not sure why she’s giggling… Please inform me!! @thismorning.”